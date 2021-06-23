Diego del Real hangs gold for the Olympic Games | Excelsior

MEXICO CITY

The Mexican Athlete Diego Del Real will arrive in excellent form for the Olympic Games from Tokyo. This is demonstrated by the gold medal he won in the hammer throwing event at the Swedish Grand Prix.

It was the first international competition of the New Leonese athlete so far this year and in it, he faced four European athletes in a series of six pitches, in which he gradually improved until he achieved victory.

Del Real Galindo started with a mark of 71.64, continued 71.87, 72.61, later he obtained 72.96, 76.03 (the best mark) until closing with 72.77, which earned him a position in first place, beating the British Chris Bennett (72.19) and Swede Ragnar Carlsson (71.97), who obtained silver and bronze, respectively.

On April, Del Real met the minimum requirement imposed by World Athletic to qualify to the summer joust by making a 78.68-meter throw.

cmb

