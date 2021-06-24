in Fight

Diego De La Hoya “injured”, fight with Bryan Chevalier is canceled!

The July 9 poster is already down. The Mexican 𝑫𝑰𝑬𝑮𝑶 𝑫𝑬 𝑳𝑨 𝑯𝑶𝒀𝑨 (23-1, 10 KO’s), alleges “injury” and his fight against the Puerto Rican, 𝑩𝑹𝒀𝑨𝑵 “𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒚” 𝑪𝑯𝑬𝑽𝑨𝑳𝑰𝑬𝑹 (15-1-1, 12 KO’s), is canceled.

What I have heard from sources of full credit, the “injury” is disagreement with the bag that had previously accepted. Lately, “injuries” and COVID are the order of the day when a fight is canceled.

It’s a shame, that fight had all the elements to make it an exciting one. Chevalier’s new rival will be known in the next few days.

