Diego Costa has narrated one of the hardest episodes he has lived in his career sporty. It was 2014, Atleti played the Lisbon final against Real Madrid and only that match was in the striker’s head, as he himself reveals in this interview with ESPN Brazil. He underwent a horse placenta treatment in order to arrive in time for a historic duel.

«There was a lot of talk about the horse placenta, which was a lie. That treatment was true, although while they put electroshock on me the doctor smoked two cigarettes. It was hard and very painful, so much so that when I ran afterwards I didn’t feel any kind of pain. They were two-hour sessions and then to the hotel, ”says the Hispanic-Brazilian forward.

«For me there was nothing else at that time other than the Champions League final. I did not think further, in the World Cup or the following, only in the Lisbon match. It was one of the saddest moments of my career. Just in the jump before jumping to the field I already noticed a cramp. I did not believe it. I tried to hold on but couldn’t continue and after 10 minutes I had to withdraw. I would have preferred not to play and leave room for another teammate, I had already done everything throughout the season, “he adds.

Until then he had hardly suffered any injuries, and from there they began to arrive one after another. Since then, injuries have slowed him down. He is still an important piece for Cholo Simeone but the truth is that he can count on him less and less, due to injuries that keep him away from the field of play.

Without going further, this season he was almost three months away due to a cervical disc herniation. Luckily, he returned in time to help his teammates in the first leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League against Liverpool in the Wanda Metropolitano, a clash that ended with a 1-0 victory for Atletico.