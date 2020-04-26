Diego Costa said he was influenced to switch teams for the good phase of Palmeiras

Supporter assumed the Palm Trees, center forward Diego Costa, from Madrid’s athletic, revealed to have an alvinegro past. In an interview with ESPN Brasil, the Spanish-born Brazilian said he rooted for his rival Corinthians before becoming a fan of the alviverde team.

“Wow, at the good time at Palmeiras there was no way. Edmundo I liked it too much at the time of Palmeiras. Evair… just big player! But I’ll be very sincere, before I was a Palmeiras player I cheered for Corinthians. So Palmeiras came to the good phase and I became a palmeirense (laughs). I was very fond of Viola before, “said the 31-year-old.

Diego Costa also ruled out a possible coming to Brazilian football at the moment. The striker born in Sergipe, who never played professionally in his native country, pointed out the strong pressure on the players as a decisive factor to think twice about returning to Brazil.

“When I go back to Brazil, people will wait a lot. To be able to play in Brazil, I have to see if I have conditions to return. Because you play there is to get silly pressure. Everything you have achieved here, the Brazilian does not have this business , really swears. So, you have to get a good proposal and a good team “, he said.

“Something I would miss is playing in Brazil, but the question is how it would be. Because here (in Europe) you have at least a little respect, no one comes to training cursing you. Football is just a normal job, you have good days and bad. It involves a lot of the head, a good player without confidence is a normal and bad player. In Brazil, the team is in a bad phase and they get the strong names “, he added.

Sports Gazette





