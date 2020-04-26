Diego Costa, the controversial Spanish striker who plays for Atlético de Madrid, spoke with Espn Brasil and revealed issues such as his relationship with coach Antonio Conte during his time at Chelsea. Despite the problems, the center forward praises the work of the captain, but says where the Italian would have no space in football.

Diego Costa was the guest of this edition of the ESPN Review and had controversies with coaches (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo: LANCE!

“He and I had problems off the field, but he was a good coach. I don’t hold a grudge, but to be a really important coach you have to change something on the human side in your training. I believe that in a club like Real Madrid, he it wouldn’t last a season, “he said

The Spanish-born Brazilian also explains the controversy over choosing to play with the Roja team instead of wearing the shirt of Brazil.

“When I was in the (Brazilian) team, Felipão told me that I was the only player in Jorge Mendes called up. What is this story? If you called me for business, I am in the wrong place. The possibility of Spain arose, I accepted. Soon then they started saying that Felipão wanted me. He didn’t call me once “, he recalled

Diego Costa only participated in two games with the canary shirt and in friendly games, so he was able to play with the Spanish team. In the interview, the striker also said that the saddest moment of his career was getting injured near the Champions League final in 2014 and, after having undergone treatment to recover, managed to participate only 10 minutes into the decision.

See too:

Check out the new European club shirts