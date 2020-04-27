Striker Diego Costa, of Atlético de Madrid and Spain, participated in the Resenha ESPN program, where he commented on several moments of his career. The athlete, who was born in Brazil but is naturalized Spanish, commented on the choice to defend the European country and also on a picturesque moment: when he was treated with a mare’s placenta to play in the Champions League final in 2014.

“This treatment was true, while the electric discharges were applied to my leg, the doctor smoked two cigarettes. It was difficult and very painful. So soon after that I ran and did not feel any pain. It was two hours of sessions before returning to the hotel. . For me, at that time, there was nothing more than the Champions League final. I didn’t think about anything else.

“It was one of the saddest moments of my career. Before taking the field I jumped and immediately noticed a cramp. I couldn’t believe it. I tried to hold on, but I couldn’t continue and before 10 minutes I had to leave. I would rather not have a player and give my place to another colleague “, completed Costa. In the match, Atletico Madrid took the lead, but Real drew in the second half and scored three goals in overtime.

The player also talked about the process that led him to play for the Spanish team and not for the Brazilian team, making it clear that he has a certain hurt with coach Felipão. Costa was called up for two friendlies, against Italy and Russia in 2013, and was left out of the following calls. Then, he chose to play for the Spanish team.

“Then after the friendly against Russia, he said he would call me again because I had only a few minutes. I don’t know if it was just to rub my head … Then, there were other friendlies. And he hurt the Hulk, he hurt the Fred and Felipão didn’t call me. I was quiet, right? There was the Confederations Cup, it didn’t call me “, continued Costa.

“The possibility of Spain arose, I accepted. How are you going to say no? Then when it came out that I accepted, they started to say that Felipão wanted me … Gee, you didn’t call me once, how does he want it? talk about Jornal Nacional that I turned my back on the dreams of millions of Brazilians? For God’s sake, how am I going to turn my back? Why don’t you say you didn’t come to me? , asked Diego Costa, who played in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups for the Spanish team.

See too:

Check out the ranking of the 10 most valuable players over 38 years

.