The time for the resumption of the League is approaching and ahead there will be Eleven days of the League -and two, at least, of Champions- in which Diego Costa has his last opportunity to demonstrate his worth. The Atlético de Madrid striker has not shone since his return and his future in the mattress box could see its end at the end of the season.

Since Diego Costa returned in 2017 Atlético de Madrid has left several brushstrokes, such as in the final of the European Super Cup against Real Madrid or in the famous New Jersey friendly against the same rival in which those of Cholo Simeone won 7-3. Removing those matches, The step of the Spanish-Brazilian striker has been without penalty or glory.

Injuries or sanctions have sentenced Lagarto battering ram, than has not managed to offer its best level like the one he reached on the banks of the Manzanares before leaving for Chelsea. Now, with eleven days – and at least two Champions League games – to play, Diego Costa faces his last opportunity to earn a place in the Simeone squad next year.

And is that the Argentine coach blindly trusts him, But his high salary and low performance could lead Atlético to find a way out for him in order to save in the face of the crisis caused by the coronavirus. Even so, the last word would have a Simeone who could count on Diego Costa in the magical night of Anfield and that the break due to the coronavirus has slowed his return.

Now, after confinement, Atlético de Madrid has returned to training and the Spanish-Brazilian striker has returned fine. His images are remembered returning after vacations or after that period in which he could not be registered with the mattresses, but now the image of Diego Costa is totally different, It is practically ready to play again if necessary.

Even so, Diego Costa will not have it easy since Atlético de Madrid continues combing the market to sign a striker. It is true that, with the economic crisis of the coronavirus, it will not be easy to find a battering ram that adapts to economic needs, and that is why Lagarto’s man faces these thirteen matches as finals for his future in the entity of Manzanares.