Diego Cocca he ceased to be the technical director of Rosario Central after not having reached an agreement with the leadership to renew his contract that ends on June 30. After the news was known, the coach expressed his surprise.

“I am surprised. What comes easier with the subject of the pandemic is the economic issue. The main thing was not the economic one. Today a different objective is proposed, to do an integrated project with the Reserve, inferiors. I wanted to participate. I discussed it with the management, “he said.

“The first thing they offered me was a six-month contract, it didn’t match what we wanted. Then they threw out a year … I wanted a year and a half, to finish in December next year. They offered until June. One was looking for him the return to adapt and say yes, but when they had to make the decision, they decided for no, “he said.

Everything indicates that his replacement will be Cristian “Kily” González, who was the coach of the Reserve. “It doesn’t bother me at all. I estimate they will be looking for that: People with a sense of belonging, who have played in the club. They are decisions. I never had problems with him Kily neither with the leadership either “, he indicated Cocca in dialogue with TyC Sports.

Ricardo Carloni, vice president of the club, spoke about it. “Next week we will be deepening the project and we will announce the name of the Primera technician. Kily González is one of the names we have to replace Cocca“he assured.

Finally, the leader referred to the illusion of having Angel Di Maria. “We in Rosario listen to Say MariaWe respect him very much and he knows that the club’s doors are open. We have all the chips on his lap and we know that one day it will happen, “he completed in an interview with Continental radio.