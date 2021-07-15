Diego Cocca thanked the board for its support and promises results

Los Rojinegros del Atlas presented their new uniforms for the 2021 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX and during the event, Diego Cocca spoke about what is coming for the whole Academy.

Cocca, coach of the Rojinegros, thanked the management for the support of his project and assured that they will seek to continue achieving important results so that the team forgets about the last places.

“The message of the directive is clear. They have supported the project, they have given us time for this to mature. It is being demonstrated and we are on our way to really being able to transform “

Cocca also spoke about a possible last-minute signing, assuring that they will look for some reinforcement in the offensive zone, although they continue to work with the squad they have so far.

“We are looking for variants, especially in the offensive part. The club is working, we still have time, but there is a lot of work behind that is not seen “

