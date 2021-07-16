Diego Chávez to nothing of being a new reinforcement of the Diablos del Toluca

The Mexican midfielder, Diego Chavez, will be a new player of the Red Devils of Toluca for the next Apertura tournament 2021, after his time in soccer in Spain with Salamanca.

As reported by Blanca Ríos, a Fox Sports journalist, the soccer player has already signed and will be a new reinforcement of the Mexican team for the 2021 Apertura.

Diego Chávez, a youth squad from Veracruz, has also worn the shirts of Juárez and Necaxa, the latter, the team from which he was “fired” for use of illegal substances.

Diego plays as a forward and has 139 games as a professional, with 24 goals scored between Liga, Copa MX and Segunda B of Spain.