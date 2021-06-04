Diego Boneta will star in another biopic after the success of Luis Miguel’s series

One of the greatest fears of an actor is being pigeonholed into a character. The Mexican Diego Boneta was chosen in 2017 to embody Luis Miguel in the series about his life. After two seasons and one to be released, the artist announced that he will represent another famous person in a new fiction.

Boneta, 30, will be part of the biopic ‘The great wave’, in which he will play the famous surfer Carlos “Coco” Nogales. The fiction can be seen by Paramount +, although it does not yet have a release date.

The streaming platform announced that this fiction will be based on the life story of the prestigious Mexican athlete, known as one of the best big wave surfers in the world, from his childhood to the present.

‘La gran ola’ will address his traumatic days as a child, in a humble neighborhood of Mexico City; the moment when he decided to flee his home and lived on the street; and his trip to Puerto Escondido, where he discovered his passion for waves and became one of the most famous surfing prodigies in the city.

But also his arrival in the United States, where he risked his life to pursue his great dream.

Having to play a high-performance athlete, Diego Boneta must undergo arduous physical training.