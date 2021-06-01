Diego Boneta: the loves and heartbreaks that have passed through his life

The love life of this Mexican beau is an aspect that has aroused great interest.

A young love

The actress Allisson lozz He participated with the Mexican in the children’s telenovela Mission SOS The boys got along so well during the time they shared on the recording set that it was impossible not to fall in love.

Crush on the recording set

During the recordings of the youth series Rebelde, the young Boneta once again received a crush of love for one of his co-workers: Angelique boyer.

Meeting Luismi’s daughter

After the love disappointment, it was Michelle Salas who managed to get Boneta out of sadness. The couple met in LA, where they both resided in 2013.

Love with age difference

It is rumored that the beautiful actress conquered his heart. Ana de la Reguera and Diego Boneta, posed at events, and were very close.

An Argentina

The model Virginia Verstraeten. The Mexican was totally into it. In November 2014, Diego broke the hearts of his fans when he published this photo on his account with part of the lyrics of the song by the Argentine band Soda Stereo: “And I woke up wanting to dream it…”.

Camila Cabello A fleeting romance?

In 2017, the actor was seen very flirtatious with the singer during the MTV Movie and TV Awards. The chemistry was so evident.

A compatriot: Sofía Castro

On several occasions, Diego Boneta was caught with the daughter of Mexican actress Angélica Rivera, former first lady of Mexico. Some messages exchanged between the two through Instagram raised doubts, but apparently everything was left to rumors.

Series Love: Camila Sodi

While they lived together during the filming of the first season of Luis Miguel: the series, a rumor arose in which both actors were romantically involved, as it was ensured that a romance had emerged between them. Both deny the existence of a courtship.

A Chilean

Boneta traveled to Chile to record a commercial, in which he participated Mayte Rodriguez. The model is well known in this country. They were seen together during a romantic trip in Tulum.

An Armenia

Diego was caught leaving a restaurant in LA in the company of a beautiful woman: Angela sarafyan. But who is this girl? This is an actress, known for her role in the famous television series Westworld, as well as for her participation in the Twilight saga.

Belinda

The famous singer and actress broke social networks by posting a photo with the actor, raising suspicions about a possible romance.

A new chance in love

Rumors about a possible relationship between Diego and the actress Renata notni they had finally been confirmed.