Diego Boneta made a link in Instagram with the organization of a famous brand of luxury pens in the framework of the Fashion Week Mexico online activities that was carried out in response to the impossibility of being carried out on the catwalks by the recommended measures of social distancing that are lived in the country and in a large part of the nations of the world.

In the “live”, Diego talked about different topics related to fashion and style, like his fondness for fragrances and perfumes, products that he declared to be fond of.

Regarding your participation in the second installment of Luis Miguel’s biographical series, project that started in 2017 and that won the public preference of the content platform via streaming Netflix, the Mexican actor reported that due to quarantine the project has been postponed until new notice.

“We were filming the second season, it was crazy. Stopping a shoot like that was crazy, when will he be back? We don’t know, when everything is safe and it can be filmed again. It was not the only one, all the productions stopped and there is a pause, there is much behind this, it is not known when he will return, ”said the actor, suspending the resumption of filming.

The actor also stated that, due to the nature of such filming, use extreme caution and abide by government containment provisions. are actions that could not be overlooked.

“A production is a place with a very high level of contagion, there are always people close to you: they are touching you because of the makeup, they are putting the microphone on you, and I am not just saying it because of me, but they could all be exposed ”, he acknowledged.

Boneta also disclosed that a production person lost his life, and called on his audience to give the coronavirus issue the attention it deserves.

“In fact a person passed away, this is serious, it has to be taken with this seriousness but it does not mean that we should not turn it around ”.

Regarding the number of chapters that will have the second installment of the series based on the life of the singer of “The girl in the blue bikini”, Boneta confessed that he could not declare anything.

“Something that I can tell you, because in the teaser I come out of it as a bigger one, is that I used prosthetics that are crazy, it takes 3 hours to put them on, we did a year of testing with different materials. They were made by a very talented makeup artist, I worked with him on “Terminator,” and he was an Oscar winner as a makeup artist. The team behind in characterization is incredible, (I’m) very lucky to be able to work with them. It is a challenge for me, it is an acting challenge to get out of both (Luis Miguel young and mature)”He narrated.

Between singing and acting

Regarding his plans to resume his role as a singer, Diego Boneta recognized that, although it is an artistic manifestation that he loves, the times are very demanding and I could not combine it with the performance.

“Big question. It is difficult to do it at the same time, it cannot be done at the same time. I tried it in 2015 when “Scream queens” came out, the music and the acting are in the same world, but they are totally different. For Luis Miguel and the soundtrack that was very successful, it was something that we weren’t expecting either, I don’t want to put something out where people say “Oh, yes (it sounds like) Luis Miguel, especially when I’ve been practicing for the last few years to sound as close to him as possible, but there is only one Luis Miguel and there is only one Diego Boneta ”, he concluded.