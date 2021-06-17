Diego Boneta spent a few days with Renata Notni and they posed in a bathing suit on the beach

Diego Boneta He tries to keep his romance away from the press, but social networks give him away. The heartthrob who achieved international fame after playing Luis Miguel in the Netflix biopic has a busy heart.

Since he put himself in the shoes of ‘El Sol de México’, the press of the heart has been attentive to his every move. In fact, a while ago it was linked to Camila sodi, actress who gives life to Erika in the series. Now, images arrive that give clues that the actor vacationed accompanied by Renata notni, a colleague who has worked in several Mexican programs, with whom he has been linked for months.

The actor and the actress shared several Instagram stories at the same time on some wonderful beaches posing in swimsuit, which aroused suspicions. And later the confirmation came: in one of the images that Boneta uploaded to his stories, he can be seen accompanied by a great band, among which is Notni, whom he hugs while they both smile.

For more indications of this love, a message that Boneta left in a Notni publication had further fueled the rumors. Renata shared a photo where you can see the sea and Diego wrote: “Take me back (return me there).

And that was not the only publication of the actress that the actor has commented, in another image where she can be seen on the beach, Boneta gave her a heart.

“With my private life I am happy with life, that is all (what I will say). Happy with everything that is happening in my life, “Notni said days ago when asked by the magazine Hello!

At the moment, both keep their relationship private and choose not to speak to the press about it. They were recently seen at an airport and the actor only said that he was “very happy.” However, posts from Boneta’s sister months ago show her cuddling with Notni during a family vacation. Therefore, Mexican media estimate, the couple would be much more than established.