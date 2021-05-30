Diego Boneta sends a loving message to Belinda for her wedding | Instagram

One of the many congratulations that came to the couple made up of Christian Nodal and Belinda after announcing their next one was from the actor Diego Boneta.

The protagonist of the acclaimed Netflix series, Diego Boneta, sent a loving message to the “pop star“for her upcoming wedding with the regional interpreter.

The message from the “interpreter of Luis Miguel”, caused a strong controversy among Internet users after remembering the rumors that at some point linked them sentimentally.

I wish him all the best (to Belinda), said Diego, who was also asked if he will attend the meeting of the Netflix actress and Christian Nodal when it takes place, briefly replied.

If I can …. Happy (I’ll go). He then took the opportunity to send him a message: Much love and all the best, he highlighted in a recent meeting with the press.

Click here and relive the moment of the interview.

It was the words from the “mexican actor“who did not pay attention to sending the best wishes to” Beli “and the artist, with whom the interpreter of” Sapito “has found happiness for what she emphasized:” You don’t know how happy it is to see her so happy. “

It may interest you By the family of Diego Boneta, Camila Sodi It would not be accepted!

Diego Andrés González Boneta, who appeared in a past photograph posing very affectionate with Belinda when she starred in the play “Today I can’t get up”, which at that time caused a strong controversy about a possible romance between the two.

The 30-year-old artist was questioned upon his arrival at CDMX after a trip to Los Angeles, California after having joined a group of Mexicans who stepped on the set of the popular night program Jimmi Kimmel Live, where he precisely related his experience when embodying the protagonist in Luis Miguel: The Series.

With perfect English, the remembered former participant of “FAMA Code”, told all the details of his participation in the two seasons that depict the life of the so-called “Sol de México”, which today stars in the last chapter of its second season.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

On his recent visit to the night show, the Televisa children’s soap opera actor and singer also gave Jimmy a detail with a bottle of tequila.

Have you already talked to Luis Miguel?

Diego Boneta, who has delved into the life of the show’s greatest star whom he has brought to the small screen since the first season, revealed if he already spoke with Luis Miguel about the great response that the two installments of fiction have starred in. Given this, he revealed:

I have not spoken with Luis Miguel, accepted Renata Notni’s boyfriend, who also took the opportunity to send him a greeting and wish him all the best:

The former soap opera actor like “Rebelde” reminded the public that today the Netflix streaming service is saying goodbye to the second installment of the story in which he stars.

I hope he is well, I have not talked with him, he said after he quickly commented that “this Sunday the last chapter of the second season is coming out.”

It may interest you He wants Belinda’s ring! Galilea Montijo demands in Today

Without a doubt, his participation in the two installments has been a watershed in Diego González Boneta’s career, something that he himself has confirmed.

Not only in Mexico, in the United States, like yesterday (Thursday) with Jimmy Kimmel, which hadn’t happened in the first season, and you don’t know how pleased I am that Mexican projects have that recognition.

Today, González Boneta maintains a relationship with the Mexican actress Renata Notni, it was several weeks ago that the famous couple confirmed their engagement through an exclusive for the magazine Who.

It may interest you Days of anguish for Carlos Rivera His father was infected!

The television stars, ended up confirming the romance which was an open secret in the midst of the various controversies of the show business, currently, both continue to travel together to various destinations being repeatedly captured by the press.