The filming of the second season of “Luis Miguel, the series”, whose first installment had great international success, was paralyzed until further notice.

The series on the life of Luis Miguel It will return to the screens in 2021, after its filming due to the coronavirus has been postponed, Netflix announced with a video of its protagonist, Diego Boneta, playing two of his most iconic songs while joking about typical situations in the quarantine.

In the TikTok video, the social network that is the protagonist of the pandemic and in which many celebrities have found their favorite pastime, the actor appears energetic and elegantly dressed, interpreting, “How is it possible that next to me”.

Next, he is seen under the legend “Day 573 of quarantine” looking deranged, stained for having been cooking and singing the hymn of the Sun of Mexico called “Mexico on the skin”.

“I remember that audio. Just a moment! Did you see that at the end of the TikTok? #LuisMiguelLaSerie season 2, available on Netflix in 2021 ”, published the platform through his Twitter account for Latin America.

And it is that at the end of the video, Boneta shows a poster that reads “Luis Miguel T2 2021”.

As it became known on March 20, the filming of the second season of “Luis Miguel, the series”, whose first installment had great international success, was paralyzed until further notice.

Luis Miguel himself had a rebound in his musical career in 2018 thanks to the production about his life, starring Boneta, who had great success in reliving his greatest hits, such as “When the sun heats up” or “Guilty or not”, the context of which is known for the first time in the series.

In addition, in 2017, when it was announced that his biographical series would be released through Netflix in 2018, the artist published his first album in 7 years “¡México por siempre!”, From which a world tour of almost two years with the one that returned to have contact with people.

THIS IS HOW DIEGO BONETA ANNOUNCED THE NEW SEASON:

@diegoL I have two news: 1- I learned to make bread. 2-… ## WaitForIt 🙃 @netflixenespanol ## LuisMiguelLaSerie ## HolaNetflix ♬ original sound – diego

.