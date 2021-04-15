Diego Boneta records an album with music by Luis Miguel – El Sol de México

Before the premiere of the second season of the series about the life of Luis Miguel, Sony Music in alliance with the producer Gato Grande Productions and Netflix presented What a level of woman, a Luis Miguel classic played by Diego Boneta that gives life to the singer in the story.

The song, which is already on digital platforms, was produced by Kiko Cibrian, who worked on the Aries album by Luis Miguel released in 1993, to which the original version belongs. The Mexican composer and guitarist also participated in the production of the soundtrack for the first season.

On the series’ official Instagram, it was announced that every Wednesday a new hit by Luis Miguel will be released with the voice of Boneta. The songs will make up the album with songs recorded between 1992 and 2006, time in which the second season of the series is located.

The album with the songs from the first season of this production was certified with a Gold Record. 14 songs from Luis Miguel’s discography Interpreted by Boneta, as well as eight with the voice of Izan Llunas who played El Sol in his childhood facet.

The second season of Luis Miguel La Serie will begin this Sunday. Each week a chapter will be released on the Netflix platform until the eight are completed for this installment.

Like the first, the new episodes will tell the life of Luis Miguel in two pounds of time: the first starting in 1992 -time where he recorded the album Aries- and the second starting in 2005, before the recording of the album. Christmas album.