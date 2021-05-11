Diego Boneta joins the remake of “The Father of the Bride”, along with Andy García

Diego Boneta is in one of its best moments and in addition to gaining fame and success by starring in “Luis Miguel, the Series “, now it is announced that the Mexican actor joins the cast of the remake “El padre de la novia” (Father of the Bride), along with the renowned Cuban actor Andy Garcia.

According to the site The Hollywood Reporter, Boneta, who is currently famous for the Netflix series where he gives life to the Mexican singer Luis Miguel, is now part of the Latin stars of the Warner Bros. production, in the Latin version of the comedy “Father of the Bride”.

Diego Boneta will perform with Andy García



Among the main cast, in addition to Boneta, are Andy Garcia , Gloria Estefan, Adria arjona and Isabela Merced, who will be led by the Mexican Gaz alarzraki.

In addition, it was also Boneta himself, who confirmed his participation in the new version of “The Father of the Bride”, and he did it through his account Instagram.

Boneta confirms his participation in “The Father of the Bride”

“It is an honor to join this team! @gazalazraki @adriaarjona @planbentertainment @wbpictures #father of the bride, “Diego Boneta wrote on his Instagram account, where he shared a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter site, a site that gave the scoop on his participation in the new version of” The Father of the Bride ”.

Director welcomes Diego Boneta

His followers immediately congratulated him and applauded his new project.

And one of the messages that stood out was that of the director himself Gaz alarzraki, who welcomed the cast.

Classic comedy



This is how the Mexican star continues to shine in the United States, since the news comes when the second part of “Luis Miguel, the Series”, which has captured the attention of the audience, from the beginning.

But now Boneta will return to Hollywood, after participating in “Terminator: Hidden Fate“Now he will do it alongside one of the great Latin actors as he is Andy Garcia, who will precisely give life to the father of the bride, who in this version will be personified by Adria Arjona.

This is how his brand-new in-laws will be Gloria Estefan and Andy García, one of the great Latin actors in the mecca of cinema.

Previous versions of “Father of the Bride” have been very successful, where the plot revolves around a father who refuses to see how his daughter wants to marry the love of his life and moves away from the family home.

It is a series of adventures that the protagonists live, who are finally happy.

