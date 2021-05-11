Diego Boneta joins the cast of the remake of The Father of the Bride

After three months ago it was announced that the 1950 film Father of the Bride – 93%, starring Spencer Tracy (Do You Know Who’s Coming to Dinner? – 68%, The World Is Crazy, Crazy, Crazy – 75%) and Elizabeth Taylor (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? – 94%, Suddenly, Last Summer) would be adapted into a new Latin version, little by little the actors who will be part of the cast have been revealed and now The Hollywood Reporter has announced that Diego Boneta (Luis Miguel: La Serie – 100%, Nuevo Orden – 77%) will be one of them.

Boneta will assume the role of the groom and his choice seems to be a very successful move on the part of the production, as the 30-year-old actor is currently succeeding in Luis Miguel: The Series of Netflix by giving life to the Sun. The Latin remake of The Father of the Bride It has Warner Bros. behind it, so a great production is expected for this new version.

From the beginning it was made clear that this remake would be a new version of the classic film from the 50s and not an adaptation of The Father of the Bride – 73% of the 90s, starring – and popularized – by Steve Martin (Falling in love with my ex – 57%, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk – 46%). So the new tape is probably very different from the more popular version.

The remake of The Father of the Bride It will be directed by Gary Alazraki, who has established himself as a director and screenwriter after the successful productions Nosotros los Nobles – 100% and the Netflix series Club de Cuervos – 78%. The script for this new film will be written by Matt Lopez and the story will focus on a Cuban-American family.

In addition to Boneta, the cast includes actors Andy Garcia (Redemption Day – 7%, La Mula – 75%), Gloria Estefan (Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It – 100%, Siempre, Luis – 67 %), Adria Arjona (Squad 6 – 70%, The Soul of the Party – 29%) and Isabela Merced (Sweet Girl, Spirit Untamed -%).

According to the little that has been revealed about the plot of this remake, the film will follow, like the previous versions, a father who faces the next wedding of his daughter, however now it will be through the prism of multiple relationships within a large expanding Cuban-American family. Also, it has been announced that Alazraki’s version will be more of a romantic comedy than the previous ones.

Dede Garner Y Jeremy kleiner to produce for Plan B Entertainment, which was behind the newly nominated Oscar Minari – 100%. No more details are known yet, but it will be very interesting to see another comedy by the Mexican director and, above all, to see what new aspects he will be able to impress on the film, as well as the way in which the prominent actors will assume their roles.

