Diego Boneta joins Andy García in the remake of ‘The Father of the Bride’

Matt Lopez wrote the script for the update, which is being produced by Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B, the banner behind the acclaimed drama Minari.

The story of The Father of the Bride could be seen in 1950 starring Spencer Tracy, and in 1991 there was another version starring Steve Martin and Diane Keaton.

This latest remake will focus on the father of a future bride who accepts the marriage of his daughter. However, the last shot will be told through the relationships of a large Cuban-American family.