The actor to entertain himself for a while imitated an excellent character and the networks revolutionized Find out who it is!

April 10, 2020 10:22 p.m.

Due to the social isolation that the government of each country has implemented, many celebrities have decided to spend more time with their fans through social networks. Just as he has Diego Boneta.

Famous for his extraordinary participation in the series of “Luis Miguel“The young actor recently created a Tik Tok account, surprising all his fans by imitating the voices of great Hollywood celebrities.

“Everyone kept telling me to get an account in this app, I’m already here,” said the handsome man. Diego.

The young Mexican man decided to imitate the American actor and film producer Tom Cruise Y Matthew McConaughey, leaving many shocked by its striking resemblance.

This fun video was broadcast on the web in a matter of seconds, adding up to the moment more than 4323 likes and countless reproductions.

It should be noted that the recordings of the second season of “are already in processLuis Miguel“, where Diego Boneta It will bring the character back to life, but this time during the year 1995 to 2005. You can’t stop seeing it!

.