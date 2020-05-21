Mexico City.- No way, bad news, it won’t be Luis Miguel the series, the one that entertains us in this confinement, nor when the quarantine ends, because Diego Boneta He has bad news for us.

In a post of Tik Tok, Netflix Latin America warns that the second season of Luis Miguel the series is delayed in its production and will not be ready when scheduled, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a very creative clip in which Luis Miguel / Diego Boneta shows the consequences of the confinement at home, after I don’t know how many days, we find out that the premiere will be until 2021.

Three months ago, filming began for the second season of the series, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

ALREADY SEEN: This is how Diego Boneta arrived on set on day 1

Netflix confirmed the second season in January and gave a premiere date for this 2020. But you can’t be like that!

In the preview published in January, his transformation to the adult Luis Miguel can be seen, already combed with the style he currently uses and more robust, recording “México en la piel”, his 2005 album.

In this second season he plays the singer in two different timelines.

In addition to Diego Boneta in the role of Luis Miguel, the role of Erika the actress Camila Sodi and Pilar Santacruz that of Sophie are repeated. And Juan Pablo Zurita as brother Alejandro.

Mexican actresses Isabela Camil and Stephanie Salas have revealed that the characters are based on them.

The last one is niece of Alejandra Guzmán and mother of Luis Miguel’s first daughter, model Michelle Salas.

The first season from “Luis Miguel, the series”, based on the life of the artist from his childhood to his 21 years, became a cultural phenomenon in Mexico and had great popularity.

