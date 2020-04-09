Diego Boneta debuts on Tiktok and causes a sensation with incredible imitations | Instagram

Mexican actor and singer Diego Boneta finally opened his account Tiktok and in the best way doing a couple of amazing imitations leaving everyone shocked and in love with his presence.

Diego Boneta has just started on Tik Tok with an official profile with two imitation videos, with a I touched somewhat in the mood, which amazed people on the popular social network.

The actor used his account to make a imitating video Tom Cruise with his face and improvise a dialogue copying the voice of the famous American actor.

Everyone kept telling me to get a Tik Tok account and I’m already here, “said Diego.

While in his second video posted later it was applauded for all his followers who congratulated him for his incredible imitation of the actor Matthew McConaughey making his same voice and gestures that he does with his mouth.

Others Famous who have joined the fun application are Vadhir Derbez, Geraldine Bazán, Laura Zapata, Aislinn Derbez, Odalys Ramírez, Angelique Boyer, Larry Hernández, Thalía, and Itatí Cantoral, being these the most popular.

Boneta is currently in isolation due to the current contingency but was recording for the expected second season of Luis Miguel the series on the Netflix platform.

The series will be released this year 2020, but unfortunately the date has not been fully revealed, nor are there so many details of the cast or the line that the story could follow that will comprise a period between the years of 1995 and 2005.

Diego Boneta started his rise to fame since he was just a teenager starting in the year 2002 on the reality show on Televisa “Code F.A.M.A “.

After finishing the program, he made some children’s soap operas Y juveniles, also growing in the environment of the music, having likewise a great success even today.

Some of his big hits musicals in pop are songs like “Plus“,”Answer back” Y “Lost in YouYears, becoming years later a well-known Hollywood actor.

