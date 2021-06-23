Diego Boneta could be sued for actor of the Luis Miguel series

Diego Boneta, who plays Luis Miguel in the series about his life, could face charges against him for allegedly assaulting one of the show’s actors. Martin Bello, the interpreter of Tío Tito in the production, assures that he will proceed legally against the Mexican for the real blows he received during the filming of the episodes of the second season.

© @ martinbello78Martín Bello plays ‘Uncle Tito’ in ‘Luis Miguel: La Serie’

Bello told the program Sale el Sol in an interview that Diego Boneta used more force during the scene and really attacked him. “It was no longer acting. From there I see my chest bruised, I get scared and I went directly to the makeup and hairdressing camper to tell them what he had done to me ”, he recalled.

The Spanish actor continued: “I may have sequelae of limited mobility. I am working so that I do not lose mobility in my arm and there is chronic pain ”. And he added that it was a situation that could have been prevented: “It could have been fixed so easily. Because if they had taken care of me a little, this does not reach more ”.

In addition to the physical injuries, the actor made reference to a chain that Boneta was supposed to pay for. He added that the situation could have remained on set, but Diego’s attitude did not favor an agreement in person. “The Boneta that I met in the first season was a more beloved person, of sympathy and I don’t know what happened,” he said about his recording partner.

© @ martinbello78Martín Bello assures that he tried to dialogue with Diego Boneta

“I told him, invite me to dinner, we’ll talk about it and that’s it. For me there is no problem. I did not tell him to invite me to dinner at a luxurious place, we could have gone to dinner tacos on the street and there we talked. But I’m still waiting for the call, “he added about the talk he had with the Mexican about it.

Production response

Bello also confirmed that it was until now that everything came to light because he wanted to conclude professionally with his character in the series. So far, Diego Boneta has not commented on the situation. Martín, for his part, assures that he will proceed legally against the actor and anyone who is responsible for the physical damage that that scene has caused him since then.

© @ martinbello78 The series producer issued a statement on the matter