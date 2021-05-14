Diego Boneta appears smiles Does Renata Notni make her heart race? | Instagram

The actor Diego Boneta, revealed more details about his new romance with Renata notni, in the program “hoy Día”, after being questioned about one of the main issues that surround his life, This is what he told! Is your heart like this?

The actor who plays the “Sun of Mexico” in Netflix fiction, Diego Boneta, attended to promote the second season of “Luis Miguel: The Series“And it was there where he revealed How is his heart? In the middle of the recently confirmed relationship with the Mexican actress.

Although both actors have been reluctant to talk about their love life, the interpreter of “LuisMi” could not avoid being questioned on the subject.

Look, the doctor says that my heart is very good, I am very happy, I am very happy, I try not to mix my personal life with my professional life too much, as to be able to have (a balance), but the truth is that I am quite happy ” Boneta said with a big smile.

While for her part, Renata Notni avoids talking about the subject of her feelings, limiting herself to revealing that she is very happy at the moment, she asked the press that she only be questioned about her most recent projects.

Returning to the subject of the boyfriend of the protagonist of “El Dragón”, Diego Boneta, who after his participation in the series has even been confused with the interpreter of “Hasta que meorgones”, is it because they say he has taken attitudes very similar to those of of Luis Miguel? Follow this link to watch the interview.

“We are totally different”

The actor in the movie “Rock of Angels” with Tom Cruise, denied sharing a personality with the “music star.”

I think that in the way of being, we are totally different, it is the father of this character, when I see myself I say, it is that Diego is not there, nothing of Diego in terms of personality.

On the other hand, Diego Andrés González Boneta, known only by his first name and second surname, refers to the coincidences between the two, the reasons why they find many similarities between them.

Perhaps the fact that we both started singing when we were 11 years old, that I have a Puerto Rican family and he was born in Puerto Rico, a Spanish mother, that is, like the same nationalities.

But in personality and way of being I believe that we cannot be more different ”, he concluded.

Returning to the subject of their relationship, the duo had been in the spotlight since the beginning of this 2021, some meetings with the press that approached them about to undertake some trips together, further reaffirmed the rumors until they finally decided to make it known.

Their romance comes to light

It should be remembered that at some point, Diego Boneta was romantically linked with Camila Sodi, who gives life to Erika Camil in fiction, it would be an exclusive who finally confirmed the rumors that surrounded the notorious couple. His courtship with the artist Renata Notni It was a confirmed fact!

With a photograph that recently showed the couple, made up of Diego Boneta who plays the “Sun” and Renata Notni, they finally confirmed the rumors.

Diego Boneta posed for the first time with his girlfriend Renata Notni for Who, reads the message that accompanies the publication which contains a photograph of the couple.

The snapshot would be taken during the opening of the “Mykita” store, an event where the actor’s family was also present.

The reactions were immediate and among various comments and compliments, users sent them best wishes and a prosperous relationship.

To the compliments dedicated to the new couple were added the reactions of some of his colleagues in the artistic medium, such as Jacky Bracamontes who gave them a like in the publication.