The current quarantine has been the perfect opportunity for more and more celebrities to join Tik Tok, and the Mexican actor. Diego Boneta It is one of them, debuting in that application with two excellent imitations.

Boneta used this platform to interpret nothing less than Tom Cruise and improvise some lines simulating the voice, and even the laughter of the American actor. “Everybody kept telling me to get a Tik Tok account and I’m already here,” said the artist.

But that was not all, because it also perfectly imitated Matthew Mcconaughey, by emulating his tone of voice and performing the gestures that the Hollywood star usually does with his mouth.

“I’m finally on @tiktok,” Boneta wrote alongside the videos. «I have stayed at home working on my imitations. Which do you think is better? ”He added.

