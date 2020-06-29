That there is a more than palpable enmity between Diego Arrabal and Carmen Borrego is something that does not need to be explained. In each program of ‘Viva la vida’ the brawls cross between both collaborators, but the maximum peak of this tension came during the start of the program on June 28 when the photographer left the Mediaset facilities after a run-in with his partner.

Diego Arrabal discusses with Carmen Borrego in ‘Viva la vida’

This happened within a few minutes of starting the program. Emma García opened with the alleged tension between Borrego and her niece Alejandra Rubio, especially after she commented that Terelu Campos could already play from time to time participating in ‘Viva la vida’ on Sundays. Arrabal influenced this, also commenting that he had a bomb on the Campos family.

« The tension with him brings me without care. I do worry about the tension with my niece, but with this … », remarked the daughter of María Teresa Campos about her partner. Arrabal announced that it was news from Carmen Borrego that made him very sad, regardless of which partner that happened to. « He has it to take me for a bag all afternoon« , affirmed with disgust the collaborator. »Because he comes here exclusively to take me for a sack«

The tension was increasing between the two, as Diego Arrabal accused Carmen Borrego of having tried to silence him. According to the account, he arrived at Telecinco mentioning that he had a bomb on the Campos and that when she found out, she met the management to convey the complaints to her. Very angry, the collaborator was facing him, accusing him of lying. This caused outrage from Arrabal, who was leaving the set.

The round trip of Diego Arrabal

Minutes later, Emma García connected with her partner María Verdoy, who informed her that the paparazzi had not left the set alone, but also Mediaset, leaving with his car. At 50 kilometers, when he was already in Valdemoro, he decided to stop for a drink and rethink whether or not I returned to the program. It seems that the break suited him well, for shortly after an hour he was back at Mediaset.

Emma García talks to Diego Arrabal after his return to ‘Viva la vida’

Emma García went to the outside of the set with Suso Álvarez, Irene Rosales and Luis Rollán to pick up Diego Arrabal. « Many times I prefer to look bad and I’m going to take a walk« He excused himself. » I am not going to submit to anyone (…). A person who does not have the guardianship to do it will not call me a liar« The presenter assured her that Carmen Borrego had not gone to speak to the management to silence the bomb news about her, but to discuss another topic. The paparazzi, however, did not believe that explanation. » I am a professional and for me my credibility is above all and nobody is going to put himself above me. « For her part, Carmen Borrego tried to establish peace, commenting that she did not want to have any more discussions with him.