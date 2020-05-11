Emma García with the collaborators in ‘Viva la vida’

Verónica Forqué in the program ‘Viva la vida’

Irene Villa in the program of ‘Viva la vida’

Emma García premieres as presenter of ‘Viva la vida’ on Telecinco

Afternoon of tension in ‘Viva la vida’. Alba Carrillo and Diego Arrabal made their differences clear again with a heated discussion that ended with the model bursting into tears, Arrabal abandoning the live connection and the presenter, Emma García, calling the order: ‘Either you listen to me or I put myself as I don’t like to put myself on and I begin to send you to your damn house’.

Alba Carrillo and Diego Arrabal, faced in ‘Viva la vida’

With little excuse, Arrabal dropped the thumb: “I ask the program management to let me put the video I want of the Alba Carrillo cruise,” he said without further details, to which Carrillo responded furiously: “What are you talking about? If you have something to say, go to court. Don’t mix things with me that I’m going to give you prominence of any kind, ‘said the ex of’ GH VIP ‘.

Emma García did not believe the dispute and tried to mediate, although without success: ‘Aren’t you going to listen to me? Stop! ‘ ‘I am not going to allow it. It is a matter of my son and I do not feel like it. What’s wrong with this man? Let this guy take a nap ‘, Alba demanded more and more upset. When the photographer said he was giving the program the images, he finished exploding: ‘I gave you the lawyer. If you have something to sue you demand it where it has to be done, you fools, not paparazzi. Don’t touch my feet, don’t go there. Talk about your son, who is the same age as mine, ‘snapped the model.

Tears and insults

“Arrabal, stop giving away videos now, you’re touching my nose too,” claimed Emma García to try to get them to sign peace, but it was impossible. The paparazzi ended up canceling his video call after Alba did not bite her tongue at his provocations: ‘His whole life is threatening, he is a scoundrel, you are a scoundrel, ‘she exclaimed through tears.. ‘I am at home and I am listening to your insults, so I am leaving. Goodbye ‘, settled Arrabal.