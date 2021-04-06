Diego Armando Maradona’s lawyer accuses his daughters of robbery and abandonment

Matías Morla, who was Diego Maradona’s lawyer and partner, said this Monday that Dalma and Gianinna maradona, daughters of the soccer star, “robbed” their father and “abandoned” him in his later years.

“If Diego wakes up and reproaches me, something is that I did not take care of letting (his ex-partner) Rocío (Oliva) into the wake. He loved Rocío and was fighting to the death with Dalma and Gianinna, he felt betrayed and robbed. I’m the one who was with Maradona for seven new years and seven Christmases looking at the phone and nobody called him, “Morla said in an extensive interview with the América channel.

Didn’t you see that Diego was outraged because Dalma’s daughter is called Roma? Diego what is it? Naples, the opposite of Rome. Except for the sisters, they all left him alone. Maradona was abandoned, he died alone, “he added.

Morla assured that “Diego was never insane” despite the fact that “he always had problems with addictions.” Dalma and Gianinna Maradona accused Morla of being responsible for the assembly of the medical team that is being investigated for alleged negligence in care.

“If Maradona was resurrected, he would not allow them to attack me. When he died he said that the thieves were them. With the sisters we were their suns, not thieves,” Morla insisted.

“The girls do not love me since we cut their credit cards in June 2014. They fought because they robbed him,” he added.

Morla denied that Maradona was “kidnapped” by him, as denounced by the ex-wife of the world champion Claudia Villafañe and her daughters Dalma and Gianinna.

“The sisters spoke every day with Maradona. Maradona always did what he wanted,” he said. EFE

