Diego Armando Maradona will have a statue and a square in Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro will honor Diego Armando Maradona with a square named after him, which will feature a statue of the late Argentine footballer and is expected to attract more tourists to Brazil’s most iconic city, Argentina’s historic rival on the fields.

The law that names as “Plaza Diego Armando Maradona” a small square located in front of the Argentine consulate in Rio de Janeiro, in the Rio de Janeiro neighborhood of Botafogo, was promulgated last week by the Municipal Council, which has already begun procedures to commission the sculpture .

“We still do not have a defined date for the inauguration of the statue, but its construction is foreseen in the approved bill,” Councilor Felipe Michel, author of the initiative, told . on Tuesday.

“A square with the name of a footballer whom I admire so much is very important for a tourist city like Rio de Janeiro. It will surely attract many football lovers and further promote tourism in the city,” added the former soccer player and president of the Council Sports Commission.

A square in Rio de Janeiro will bear the name of Maradona until a statue will be placed in his honor Impossible not to remember the day when Diego visited the concentration of Brazil with that T-shirt to sign autographs and take photos https://t.co/pceMGeh0un pic.twitter.com/B77MJ6a8Tz – Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) June 28, 2021

According to Michel, despite the soccer rivalry between Brazil and Argentina, Rio de Janeiro could not fail to honor such an important idol for world sport.

The councilor said that he met last week with the Argentine consul in Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Gutiérrez, to discuss the tribute to the attacker who died on November 25 of last year from a heart attack, and that the diplomat stressed that Maradona loved him very much. Brazil and had a lot of respect for the idols of Brazilian soccer.

“Gestures like this are proof of the close ties between the two countries and symbolize the clear feeling of brotherhood between our peoples,” said the diplomat.

