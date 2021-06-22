Diego Armando Maradona: Who put the Hand of God on Pelusa’s goal in Mexico 86?

The most emblematic goal in the history of the World Cups was called “La Mano de Dios”, which was the work of Diego Armando Maradona in the quarterfinals of Mexico 86 against England and which celebrates 35 years of its execution.

This is the first year that the Hand of God and the Goal of the Century without its author, after the death of Diego Armando Maradona in November last year.

In the second half, at minute 51, Maradona drove the ball in three quarters of the court, passed it to Valdano, who could not control it, and defender Steve Hodge lifted it; Diego went to look for the ball before the goalkeeper left Peter shilton and he earned it by air to send it to the bottom of the networks.

Shilton and his teammates saw the hand and angrily claimed the Tunisian referee Ali Bennaceur, who leaned on his assistant referee to accept the goal.

At the end of the meeting, Maradona said that the goal was scored “a little with his head and a little with the Hand of God”, which was coined by popular culture, years later in his autobiography, Diego expressed:

“Now I can tell what I couldn’t at that time, what I defined at that time as« The hand of God »… What a hand of God, it was Diego’s hand! And it was like stealing the wallet of the English too … “

