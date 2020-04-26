Like every April 26th for 45 years, this date is marked by Goalkeeper’s Day. And the holder of Flamengo, Diego Alves, has lived a bit of everything so that, on this Sunday, receive only praise and messages of gratitude on social networks. Today, at the age of 34, shirt 1 can say that he is the protagonist of a starred and historic team from Rubro-Negro.

Champion of the Brazilian and Libertadores 2019, it was in the continental tournament the competition where Diego Alves shone and was effective for Fla. The fan fondly remembers a crucial defense in the penalty shootout against Emelec, in Maracanã and in the round of 16 (remember on here). In addition, it was essential throughout the campaign.

Aiming to get closer to the 2018 World Cup dispute, Diego Alves joined Flamengo in mid 2017. However, the opportunities in the Brazilian team did not reappear. Currently, he has 139 games for the club, with the following titles: Carioca, Super Cup of Brazil, Recopa Sul-Americana, Brasileiro and Libertadores.

Despite the consolidation, Diego lives in uncertainty about his future, since his contract with Flamengo expires in December. In an exclusive interview with THROW!, granted in the first week of March, Bruno Spindel, Fla’s football director, said that the club had not yet started negotiations due to contract extension. Conversations tend to speed up after stoppages.

Flamengo had to pay around 300 thousand euros (approximately R $ 1.1 million) to count on the archer, who, injured, could not grab the finals of the 2017 South American Games. In 2018, he experienced ups and downs.

At the beginning of the last Brazilian, Diego stood out and was considered the best goalkeeper of the competition, led by Flamengo for a good part. However, in the final stretch of the season, after seeing the relationship with the crowd being scratched by throwing a coffee in turmoil at the airport, he was barred due to an encounter with coach Dorival Júnior behind the scenes – César took over.

In 2019, from the beginning, he returned to the starting lineup, then led by Abel Braga, in good shape. Afterwards, he failed on a few occasions, but he saw Jorge Jesus playing hard and played as a key, reliable player.

