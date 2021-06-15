‘Die In A Gunfight’ trailer, with Alexandra Daddario and Diego Boneta

Lionsgate has released the official trailer for ‘Die in a Gunfight’, a romantic comedy starring Alexandra Daddario and Diego Boneta, described as a modern take on William Shakespeare’s classic Romeo and Juliet story. The film is scheduled to hit select theaters and on VOD on Friday, July 16.

The story follows two lovers, Ben (Boneta) and Mary (Daddario), desperate to break their bonds and fuel their passion. Their love will be surrounded by a battle that will have revenge, espionage and an endless dispute between their families as a backdrop.

Directed by Collin Schifflia from a script by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, the film’s cast is completed by Travis Fimmel, Wade Allain-Marcus, Nicola Correia-Damude, John Ralst, and Michelle Nolden. I leave you with the trailer of the film.

