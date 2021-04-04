Didn’t you think Ford is going for Jeep? Watch Ford’s Video for Compass Customers

Ford has created a video specifically for future Jeep Compass customers in which he details the benefits and main features of the new Ford Bronco Sport, one of the main rivals of the Jeep crossover in the American market.

This is not the first nor will it be the last time that we clearly and emphatically affirm that Ford’s Bronco range has been created specifically to compete with Jeep. Both the new 2021 Ford Bronco and its accompanying crossover variant, the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, have been expressly developed to fight head-to-head with their Jeep counterparts, the iconic Jeep Wrangler and the more urban but capable off-road Jeep Compass. a compact crossover.

This rivalry it is barely concealed by both companies, as evidenced by the latest Ford video edited for potential future Jeep Compass range customers. In the video, the narrator directly and openly invites potential buyers of the Jeep crossover to first check the characteristics of the new Ford Bronco Sport. One of its main direct rivals, at least in the American market, as the Bronco range will not be marketed outside of America.

The Bronco range has many accessories.

As expected, the video highlights all those characteristics in which the Ford Bronco Sport stands out in some way, either for its equipment elements, such as GOAT driving modes, or by the vehicle’s own figures and performance.

The Ford Bronco Sport is not really technically related to the Ford Bronco 4×4, rather it is an all-new crossover built on a monocoque frame with certain aesthetic features inspired by the new Ford off-road vehicle. The Bronco Sport uses the same C2 platform used by the Ford Kuga / Escape, so on a technical level it is related to these urban crossoversAlthough the new model has been suitably reinforced and therefore is able to perform better off the asphalt than conventional crossovers.

Due to its characteristics, the new Bronco Sport is the most fearsome rival of the Compass, which also has versions specially adapted for use off the asphalt, such as the Compass Trailhawk. Although in no case these models reach the height of true 4x4s such as the Bronco or the Wrangler, which are based on robust strut chassis and have been expressly developed as pure off-roaders.

