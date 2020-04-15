Resident Evil 3 debuted a couple of weeks ago and, while it has things that made fans happy, there are some sections where it was due. For Capcom this is not something that can be taken lightly and the company already wants to hear the opinion of fans to take it into account.

What happens is that Capcom launched a survey on Twitter with reference to Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil Resistance. In it, the company wants to know where you are from and to know if you have already purchased its latest launch for current generation consoles.

But what else does Capcom want to know? In the survey, the company responsible for Resident Evil asks questions such as how good is your experience with the Resident Evil franchise and knowing what were the reasons you bought Resident Evil 3.

That’s not all, since in other questions the dealer wants to know how long you played Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil Resistance. It also asks you to explain what were your favorite and most hated aspects of its most recent release.

In case you are interested in leaving your feedback to Capcom you can do it here. We hope that this will help future company launches leave members of your community completely satisfied.

We want to hear your thoughts and feedback on Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil Resistance! Please take a few minutes of your time to fill out this form: https://t.co/lW72O07mNi pic.twitter.com/g3sorhvX5Q – Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 15, 2020

And you, will you answer this survey? What will you say to Capcom?

Resident Evil 3 is available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can learn more about this remake by clicking here-

