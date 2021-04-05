Didn’t the CIS ask you either? VOTE!

Ballots in a polling station. (Photo: Europa Press)

The blocks of the left and the right in the Community of Madrid would be in a technical tie with 68 deputies each – half of the regional Chamber – while Ciudadanos would not achieve representation by remaining at a vote estimate of 4.4%, according to the Pre-election survey published this Monday by the Center for Sociological Research (CIS) in view of the businesses on May 4.

Thus, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, would be the most represented force with 59 seats and 39.2% of the ballots; followed by PSOE with 38 deputies and a 25.3% vote estimate.

And you? Hasn’t the CIS asked you? VOTE!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Elections in Madrid: a plebiscite on the political management of the covid?

Is Madrid so right-wing?

The right and the left would tie to seats on 4-M, according to the CIS

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.