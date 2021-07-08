Didier Deschamps will continue to lead the French team at least until Qatar

07/08/2021 at 5:25 PM CEST

.

Didier deschamps He will be France coach at least until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, despite his elimination in the round of 16 of the European Championship, as confirmed by the President of the French Football Federation (FFF), Noel Le Graet. In an interview published this Thursday on the website of the newspaper Le Figaro, Le Graet assured that Deschamps “he has a great will to continue” and that he has your complete confidence.

After the elimination of France against Switzerland on penalties in the round of 16, the president of the FFF assured that he had a pending conversation with the coach, which had left doubts about its continuity, despite the fact that the coach showed his intention to continue. Subsequently, Le Graet had praised Deschamps and his work with a young generation of players who has been gaining weight in the national team.

“The only question was to know if he wanted to continue”, said the president of the FFF to Le Figaro, who considered that “In no case did he deserve not to continue”. “He is a winner with a unique track record, a coach faithful to the FFF and its players, there is no break or end of cycle“, he sentenced.

He added that Deschamps may have made a mistake by not having called up Karim Benzema a few games earlier so that he would have acclimatized better after almost five years of absence, but he valued his work positively. Le Graet denied having contacted Zinedine Zidane for an eventual replacement at the head of the national team.

“If I had wanted it, it had been very easy, he is someone for whom I have a lot of esteem. I telephone him, but not these days. That does not mean that we can see each other without problem. He may one day be a selector. I may name him my replacement, because I’m not going to stay forever either, “he joked.