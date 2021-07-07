Didi shares extend fall; market fears offensive against other companies listed in the US

By Stephen Culp and Medha Singh

Jul 7 (.) – Shares in Didi Global Inc deepened their slide on Wednesday as Beijing ordered the withdrawal of the mobile virtual store app as part of a broader crackdown on listed China-based companies. abroad.

On its fifth day of trading as a US-listed company, the stock was down 5.1%, roughly 29% below its offer price of $ 16.65.

On Tuesday, extending its measures beyond the technology sector, Beijing also said it would intensify supervision of Chinese companies listed abroad to crack down on illegal activity and punish fraudulent issuance of securities.

Beijing’s crackdown continued on Wednesday with the imposition of fines on companies Tencent Holdings Ltd and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for failing to report previous M&A deals for approval.

Shares of Alibaba and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, which are listed in the United States, were down 1.1% and 2.5%, respectively.

Including Didi, the largest U.S. opening by a Chinese company since 2014, so far in 2021 a record $ 12.5 billion has been raised from New York-listed Chinese companies, according to Refinitiv data.

In a sign of nervousness among investors about Didi, index issuer FTSE Russell warned that it would not list Didi shares in its global equity indices if trading stops in Wednesday’s session.

“For Didi, the situation is bleak, but for Chinese companies preparing to go public in the United States it may be even worse,” said Samuel Indyk, principal analyst at es.Investing.com.

“As the risk of investing in Chinese technology in the United States increases, the ability of Chinese technology companies to raise capital decreases, making US listings less attractive in the future,” he added.

