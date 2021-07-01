Didi is worth $ 68 billion after US stock market debut

By Noor Zainab Hussain, Echo Wang and Yilei Sun

Jun 30 (.) – Didi Global Inc shares ended their first day of trading on Wall Street slightly above their Initial Public Offering (IPO) price, valuing the ride-sharing giant at $ 68.49 billion.

The largest IPO of a Chinese company in the United States since 2014 justified Didi’s decision to moderate its valuation expectations, after investors expressed concern about the pace and profitability of its new services and foreign markets.

. reported in March that Didi expected the IPO to be valued at up to $ 100 billion.

Shares of Didi backed by SoftBank opened at $ 16.65, higher than the IPO price of $ 14 per share. The shares fell in the afternoon after peaking at $ 18.

The firm had placed an expanded offering of 316.8 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) at the top of its $ 13-14 range, raising $ 4.4 billion.

Didi, which is also backed by tech investment giants Alibaba, Tencent and Uber, was co-founded in 2012 by Cheng Wei as Didi Dache, a taxi app. He merged with his peer Kuaidi Dache to become Didi Kuaidi and was later renamed Didi Chuxing.

Based on the closing price, the company’s CEO Cheng stake in Didi is worth $ 4.45 billion. He came up with the idea for a transport platform on a frigid winter night in Beijing when he had trouble getting a taxi.

SoftBank is Didi’s largest investor and will own a 20.2% stake in the company after the IPO. Tencent will hold 6.4%, while Uber will retain 12% of Didi. Cheng will have a 6.5% stake in the company he created.

Didi, the world’s largest mobility technology platform, bought rival Uber’s business in China in 2016 but the San Francisco-based company held a stake in Didi at the time.

Didi’s listing also makes it the latest Chinese firm to access US capital markets amid tensions between Washington and Beijing. Despite the political confrontation, 29 Chinese companies raised $ 7.6 billion after their IPOs in the United States in the first half of the year, according to Refinitiv data.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management had indicated interest in underwriting up to $ 750 million in shares in Didi’s IPO and Singapore’s Temasek for $ 500 million. Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan were the main underwriters in the transaction.

(Report by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías and Rodrigo Charme)