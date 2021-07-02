Didi Falls on Wall Street Following Announcement of China Investigation

. videos

Former number two of the Parliament: the Venezuelan opposition must go to the elections

Caracas, Jul 2 (.) .- Venezuelan opposition politician Stalin González, who was second vice president of the National Assembly (AN, Parliament) of Venezuela in 2019, is in favor of anti-Chavistas attending the local and regional elections next November and that they do it with a unitary formula. “The regional election allows us to reorganize the opposition that is disorganized, the campaigns allow us to touch people, know what is happening, allow us to maintain spaces that we have, reconquer spaces (…) and fight in others”, González assured .. In his opinion and because of the history of Venezuela, the governments of the regions “are a reference” and the mayors are the managers who are “closest to the citizen in solving problems.” OPEN DEBATE IN THE OPPOSITION Within the opposition, a debate has been opened about the possibility of going to the local and regional elections on November 21, after not attending the 2020 legislative elections, due to the fact that several politicians, and possible candidates, consider that there is a lack of guarantees. Among those who are not yet inclined towards the idea of ​​participating is Juan Guaidó, who presided over the AN in 2019, when González held the position of second vice president. In this regard, González assured that it is necessary to improve electoral conditions, but is convinced that “there has been progress.” “Last year a request was made to the European Union (EU), for some points on conditions to go to the process, today we have a new (National Electoral Council) CNE, some do not like it but it is much better than the one we had before and there are two representatives of the opposition, “he recalls. The new CNE was elected last May by the current Parliament and has three rectors with a pro-government profile and two opponents. In this sense, González was particularly satisfied because “an audit of the electoral registry is underway that has not been done since 2006.” The former vice president of Parliament stressed that next week a technical mission from the European Union (EU) will arrive in Caracas to evaluate whether it is possible to deploy another electoral observation mission for regional and municipal elections. “Other people have been invited to be observers of the process, progress is being made so that everyone can be a candidate and stop using disqualification as a tool to get the opposition out of the way,” he added. Precisely, lifting the disqualifications seems like one of the keys for the rest of the opposition politicians to join. One of the first steps was taken on Tuesday by the CNE by empowering the opposition coalition Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD), which brought together a large part of the anti-Chavistas and won the legislative elections of 2015. The Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela ordered the CNE in 2018 to exclude the MUD from the electoral ballot validation process for going “openly against (the) prohibition of double membership.” For González, the measure recently adopted by the CNE “helps the opposition unit” go together to the elections, which he considers a basic step to go to the elections, although he maintains that it is necessary that the main opposition parties should stop be intervened by the Supreme Court, which handed over legal leadership to activists expelled by their former colleagues. SOME ELECTIONS AS A FIRST STEP “I am convinced that we must go to the regional election and, at the same time, the challenge we have is to protect that regional election, to go with the best conditions, to dispute the spaces face to face with the regime” , underlines the politician who has made his career, first in the left-wing Red Flag party and, later, in the social democrat Un Nuevo Tiempo. Despite this, he assures that he will not be a candidate in these elections: “It is not in my plans to be a candidate, I believe that there are roles that one has to assume in each process and I believe that there are many things that must be worked on, there are many things that move along”. In any case, he does not close the door definitively, since he affirms that he would aspire to a position “if the unit (of the opposition) decides or the parties decide.” “That is another issue, but today I think my role is elsewhere and it is about opening ways to retake the vote as a tool of struggle and reach an agreement that will lead us to get out of the crisis we are experiencing,” he concludes. (c) . Agency