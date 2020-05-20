Didi Chuxing said on Wednesday that it will start using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to check whether drivers in its Latin American markets wear masks and disinfect their cars to keep racing safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Didi, which operates in eight countries in Latin America, Australia and Japan, introduced the use of such technologies in China in January, when the country began taking measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

As of May 22, Didi’s drivers in Latin America will need to take a selfie with a mask to pass AI verification and, starting in June, they will need to report their body temperature to the app and upload daily photos of the cleaning. vehicle.

In Brazil, a market in which Didi operates under the 99 brand, food delivery service deliverers 99 food should also wear masks, and may be temporarily suspended from the platform if reported by customers.

Drivers who do not meet safety requirements may not be allowed to offer services to customers, while passengers will also be required to wear masks during races, Didi said in a statement.

Both passengers and drivers can cancel trips if they do not feel safe with hygiene conditions, he said.

Didi, which is supported by the SoftBank Group, said it plans to launch these technologies in most foreign markets.

