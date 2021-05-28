Diddy shares a photo with Jennifer López on Instagram remembering their relationship

It seems that everyone Jennifer Lopez’s exes are now lining up to win her heart back. Ben Affleck is the winner so far. They say that Alex Rodríguez also wants to win her back, after having lost her, supposedly due to notorious infidelities. And now added to this story Diddy, aka Puff Daddy, rapper who was also one of the great loves of the “Diva del Bronx”.

The singer and producer shared a photo with JLo, from when they were still a couple. As an excuse to publish it, he took the famous #TBT from Instagram and now this image of the memory is giving much to talk about, because nobody understands what the hidden message behind this publication could be.

Fans have reacted to this image, immediately.

What does JLo have that everyone, even her ex’s wants with her? While Alex Rodríguez throws tracks of pain in his networks and Ben Affleck makes his reheated, now it is Puff Daddy who shares a photo with the Diva of the Bronx with the message: #TBT. #ESFarandula pic.twitter.com/YAGVYYMXXo – The Century of Panama (@elsiglodigital) May 27, 2021

Entertainment shows like Suelta La Sopa are already talking about this image as well. About this on Instagram they shared the following message: “#Diddy, ex of #Jlo, adds fuel to the fire taking advantage of the fact that it is Thursday of memory 🔥 Will you want to reheat?”.

Whatever it may be for the moment Jennifer Lopez is happy with Ben Affleck and in Miami. City where Alex Rodríguez is also located, a city that he, they say, also used as a meeting point with Madison LeCroy, the woman with whom he allegedly cheated on JLo in 2020, during the pandemic.

There are those who say that for this reason Jennifer López exposes her stay with Ben so much, out of revenge. Will be?

