Diddy posted an old pic with JLo #TBT from the time when they were a couple.

In case you didn’t know, Jennifer Lopez and Diddy dated from 1999 to 2001. The hip-hop singer posted a picture of him and Jennifer holding hands, it is not known what specific date it was taken.

It’s funny because now JLo is making headlines for getting back with Ben Affleck. As it turns out, Ben started dating Jen a year and a half after she broke up with Puff Daddy (that’s what Diddy was called before, he’s changed his name several times).

According to TMZ, this is not the first time that Diddy has posted something provocative related to Lopez while she is dating someone. In 2019, he commented “OMG” with a heart-eye emoji on a photo of her while she was dating A-Rod. Fans accused him of wanting attention, THIRSTY! and A-Rod even responded with a “Lucky me”. Jennifer later revealed that Diddy apologized to Alex for the comment. Now will you apologize to Ben Affleck too? LOL!

Anyways, Diddy posts old photo with JLo #TBT Everyone wants with JLo! The most HOT!

