Dídac could go to Eibar and Puado, to Betis

06/29/2021 at 6:43 PM CEST

Espanyol’s summer market is being stopped. The salary cap is still a problem to sign up players and they have to get out first.

The first is Dídac Vilà. According to ‘LaGrada’, Eibar has asked about the situation of the left back. The type of operation is not known if it will be a transfer, assignment or termination of the contract. In Seville they also speculate with an exchange where it comes out Handful towards Betis and Edgar, a youth squad player, and Tello, a former Barça player, arrive.

What is certain is that On July 17, Espanyol will play the first friendly against Nàstic in the 12th edition of the Ciutat de Tarragona Trophy.