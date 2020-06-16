Messi He was again the protagonist for leading the victory for Barcelona but the Argentine also drew attention for his strange celebration of his goal after a very dubious penalty. The Argentine, at Piqué’s request, made a gesture similar to the classic Christopher Columbus. All this in full wave of overthrow of statues of the Spanish hero.

It all happened in the 70th minute of the game, after Messi make a move from another world and end up scoring the penalty that sentenced the Barcelona – Leganés from the Camp Nou. After scoring the second goal of his team and in full celebration, Piqué approached him as captured by the cameras and the Argentine celebrated the goal by stretching his right arm and pointing the horizon with his index finger.

This celebration soon spread like wildfire on social networks and many users related it to the famous gesture of Christopher Columbus.

