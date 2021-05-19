Did you violate Miss Universe rules? The truth about Andrea Meza’s wedding photo

Although the Mexican has not commented on the matter, the one who did speak out was Jorge Saenz, the young man with whom he appears in the photograph.

“I want to tell you that more than a year ago, almost a year and a half, Andrea Meza, Andrea Saenz, my sister, and I were participating in an advertising campaign for the state of Chihuahua, basically to promote tourism in the state. One of the photos we took was of married couples. It was that photo session of which Andrea has a photo on her profile, I have a photo on my profile. Andrea is my friend, she is a friend of my sister, she is very trustworthy, ”Jorge declared.

Andrea Meza (Instagram / andreamezamx)

He explained that the description was a game and that he spoke to put a stop to defamation and avoid problems after being crowned Miss Universe 2021.

“With all the situation that Andrea won, they are wanting to take it out of context and take advantage of this, I have received many comments and messages with even threats,” he said.