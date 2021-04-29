Did you think you would never ‘fall in love’ with the sound of a hydrogen car?

Last Monday, we informed you about the new project developed by Toyota for the 24 Hours of Fuji to be held between May 22 and 23. Specifically, it was about the creation of a competition vehicle based on the Toyota corolla sport and with a propellant fueled by hydrogen. The project could not be more official than being managed by the ORC ROOKIE Racing structure, Akio Toyoda’s own team, president of the Toyota Motor Corp., in a new demonstration by the head of the company of his love for racing and his intention to use them as one of the best testing laboratories on the face of the earth.

As Àlex García already commented in his article, it was a 1.6-liter turbo three-cylinder engine (GR Yaris origin) delivers more than 260 horsepower, specifically prepared to use compressed hydrogen to function, precisely from the Fukushima hydrogen plant, in an entire joint project that planned to involve the entire region and boost its industrial muscle so affected by the pandemic.

With this kind of mechanical setup, parallel to the fuel cell which for example will use the LMP H2G of the Mission24, the sound of the engine is maintained thanks to the propellant combustion of the mixture between pure hydrogen and small amounts of motor oil, thus achieving the C02 emissions are practically zero. In the case of “Fuel Cell Electrified Vehicles” (FCEV), they use a fuel cell in which a chemical reaction takes place between hydrogen and oxygen present in the air that generates electricity to power an electric motor. that the sound of the process is practically similar to that of a battery-powered electric vehicle.

It is not as different from normal gasoline vehicles as I expected. It feels like a normal engine. If they don’t tell me anything, I would probably think this is a normal engine – Hiroaki ishiura

If someone resists the development of mobility, this may be a perfect solution, especially for purists who have always defended engine sound over environmental needs. It remains to be seen if NOx emissions are also significantly reduced, however, is the perfect demonstration that the future is not only written in a technical solution and that there may be room for many alternatives.