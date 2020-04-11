If you ran out of mayonnaise then don’t worry about it, you can make your own with these easy ingredients.

April 11, 2020

There is nothing better than homemade food, especially when it is made with love and with healthy ingredients.

Prepare this delicious homemade mayonnaise

Make this incredible vegan mayonnaise recipe with potato and oil and delight your family at lunchtime, I assure you they will want to lick their fingers.

Prepare this delicious homemade mayonnaise

This vegan potato mayonnaise has an unbeatable texture and flavor, which can be used to accompany it with a rich salad.

Ingredients:

1 medium cooked, skinless potato

The juice of 1 lemon

1/3 cup of oil

½ or 1/3 cup of water

1 clove garlic

Salt and pepper to taste (optional)

Step by Step:

Add the cooked and skinless potato into pieces to make it easier to grind or you can also add it inside the blender.

Prepare this delicious homemade mayonnaise

In the mashed potatoes that you must have in the blender, pour the ½ cup of water, depending on the texture you want your homemade mayonnaise.

Add the oil little by little, along with the salt, the pepper, the lemon juice and the garlic, at all times you should check its texture, since it must be like that of a paste or cream.

Prepare this delicious homemade mayonnaise

Dare to do it! It is super delicious and cheap, you will not regret it.