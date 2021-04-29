Did you repeat the pattern with Luis Miguel? Father used Luis Rey | Instagram

It has been difficult for many to understand the reason why Luis Rey, father of the singer Luis Miguel, was such a difficult father according to testimonies and Netflix fiction, in the midst of this, the name of Rafael Gallego and the memories of a hard and sad childhood emerge.

Apparently the father of Luis Miguel I would go through the same conditions with Rafael Gallego Rey, his father, who from a very young age put him to work to raise the family.

So in this sense, history is replicated, since Rafael Gallego Rey, exploited his son, Luis Rey, whom he will also force to sing from a very young age.

Luis Rey, began to earn a living on stage from a young age, at the age of six, in his case, it is known that he recorded his first album when he was just eight years old, a little before his son Luis Miguel.

It may interest you “6 serial secrets of Luis Miguel”: The “Burro” Van Rankin

In this case it seems that the story of Luis father and son was repeated perfectly, this when it was known that the one who was paternal grandfather of Luis Miguel, Alejandro and Sergio Gallego Basteri, lost his life in conditions similar to those of his son, Luis King.

This as a consequence of a complicated life accompanied by various vices, the consumption of substances and alcohol, as happened with his son, Luis Gallego Sánchez.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

In his case, “Luis Rey” never achieved the fame that Luis Miguel did, although based on a childhood devoid of games or anecdotes from school and friends, “Luismi” began to work tirelessly from a very young age and was his father who took care of that.

A series of triumphs marked with enormous sacrifices, secrets and tragedies that have accompanied his life since then Luis Rey benefited from his son as his father once took advantage of him, according to what they say.

It was a presentation in which “Micky” was barely 11 years old when his voice left the guests speechless at the wedding of the daughter of a former Mexican president.

Already at that time, Gallego Basteri, would have traveled a good path since since he was 10 years old, his father took him to sing places at night, later interviews, tours would arrive, which at first he had to combine with his school work .

You may be interested Luis Miguel prohibits visits to Luisito Rey in sepulcher

At one point, little Luis Miguel could not do so much and the success in his career prevented him from continuing with his studies, focusing entirely on what his life project would be.

Although on the other hand, just hearing the name of Luis Miguel refers to a great star, many have not stopped feeling a certain sorrow and regret for everything that after his ascent to the top he left on the way and particularly for everything that lived with the complex father figure.

Something that the Netflix series would also leave some clues about, is the story itself who in his first release would give a reflection of what the “music star” would live with his father and manager, from whom at a moment he cuts all relationship when discovering a series of scams to which is added the disappearance of his mother, Marcela Basteri.

Some witnesses and people who were close to the family have described the Spaniard as a “monster” and that even Netflix’s fiction surpasses the reality about who Luis Rey really was.

It may interest you Delicate? Alejandra Guzmán, reveal their condition after surgery

Luis Gallego Sánchez, who became known as “Luisito Rey”, lost his life on December 9, 1992, victim of a picture of “pneumonia”, strong rumors assure that it was a condition derived from the complications of HIV due to the rhythm so unbridled life he led.