Did you reject FC Barcelona? Hansi Flick confesses advanced talks with the Teutons

The still coach of the Bayern Munich, Hansi Flick, acknowledged this Friday having spoken with the German Football Federation (DFB) to succeed Joachim Löw as coach although he pointed out that some details still need to be clarified.

“I have spoken with the DFB, I can say that clearly. Some details still need to be clarified. When everything is resolved, things can be announced quickly,” he said at the press conference prior to tomorrow’s duel against Augsburg.

Flick He said that, for now, after the end of the season, he will dedicate himself to rest with his family. After two seasons at the helm of Bayern, in which he won seven titles, including the Champions League, Flick made a positive balance.

“I have enjoyed the journey that I took. We had a short and intense road with a wonderful team. That is something special. But I am also glad that the chapter ends. The road continues,” said Flick.

These statements would end with FC Barcelona’s dreams of having Alemán on the culé bench, this after the Spanish press assured that Laporta would have chosen to call Flick to convince him to leave Germany “planted”.

